An experience centre at the Integrated Infrastructure Complex (IIC) in Janti, Odisha will soon be opened by the state government. This complex will cater to the various needs of teachers of special schools for their training. The first phase of the technology training kicked off at the IIC on Wednesday, February 2, for teachers of students with visual impairments, in which, about 27 teachers participated. Ashok Chandra Panda, the Minister for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD), said that intervention of such technology for the education of students with special needs will add more strength to the objectives of inclusive education. "The experience centre at the complex will be established very soon. It will help improve the training of teachers of special schools," he added.

The Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subrato Bagchi, speaking at the training event, said that the latest educational aids and teaching learning materials will empower teachers, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

With assistance from renowned Microsoft Research and IIIT, Bengaluru, the training is being conducted by Vision Empower, a non-profit organisation based in Bengaluru. All textbooks (from Classes I to X), as well as other story and reference books, will be on a digital device (the equivalent of a Kindle or Tab) provided by Vision Empower. One device has a storage capacity of 15,000-20,000 books. At the proposed experience centre, about 20 of these gadgets will be installed. Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, the secretary of the SSEPD department, stated that the department will work to increase collaboration and cooperation in order to meet the pedagogical requirements in the study of various subjects designed for visually impaired students, improve digital literacy and strengthen teacher capacity, as reported by The New Indian Express.

