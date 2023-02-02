In Vellore on Wednesday, February 1, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for new classrooms at Katpadi Government Boys Higher Secondary School as part of the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "In the first phase, Rs 784 crore will be utilised to construct 5,351 new classrooms in 2,381 panchayat union primary and middle schools in 36 districts. It includes building 114 new classrooms at a cost of Rs 15.96 crore in 55 schools in seven panchayat unions (Vellore, Katpadi, Gudiyatham, Anaicut, Kaniyambadi, Pernambut and KV Kuppam) in Vellore district."

"Education and health are the two eyes of our government. We have seen school children studying under trees and in classrooms that are in old, dilapidated and unsafe conditions. So we put careful thought into formulating the scheme with an objective of providing a proper learning environment for school kids, especially basic infrastructure," Stalin said, adding that the state government has allocated Rs 2,400 crore under the scheme.

The CM added, "During inspections at various schools, I heard from children that they attended classes without having breakfast. Like the noon meal scheme, our government introduced the breakfast scheme on September 15, 2022, so that children do not go hungry. The scheme has been implemented in a few districts and it will be taken to the entire state soon," stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Arakkonam MP S Jagathrakshakan, Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand, Vellore corporation mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, collector P Kumaravel Pandian, MLAs, and other officials were present, as well as Ministers Durai Murugan, I Periyasamy, K Ponmudy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and R Gandhi.

Stalin is in fort city for a two-day visit that will end on Thursday, February 2.