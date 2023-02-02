The University Grants Commission has extended the deadline for submitting feedback on foreign university campus establishments in India. On Thursday, February 2, the commission announced that comments, suggestions, and feedback can now be submitted until February 20, according to a report by ANI.

In a public notice, the UGC Secretary Rajesh Jain said, "This is in continuation of the Public Notice issued by UGC earlier vide F. No. 1-3/2022(NEP) dated 5th and 16th January 2023 seeking comments from the stakeholders on the draft University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023."



Meanwhile, citing the reason for the extension, the UGC notice read, "In view of the requests being received from the stakeholders to extend the last date for submitting comments/ suggestions/feedback on the aforesaid draft Regulations, the last date is hereby further extended to 20th February 2023." The comments/suggestions/feedback should be conveyed to ugcforeigncollaboration@ gmail.com latest by February 20, it added.

Earlier, the UGC notified the draft guidelines for establishing campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in the country in line with the NEP-2020 and invited suggestions and feedback from the public on the same, as stated in a report by ANI.