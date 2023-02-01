Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 today, February 1, by stating that this is the first budget in Amrit Kaal. While elaborating on the priorities of the budget, the minister introduced new efforts in the medical education sector.

She stated that 157 new nursing colleges will be established in core locations with the existing 157 medical colleges that have been established since 2014. "A new national mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047 will be launched," she said. Additionally, a new programme to promote research and innovation in pharma through centres of excellence will be launched, Sitharaman said.

Moreover, select labs of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) will be made available with facilities for research by public and private medical institutions, the minister said. Additionally, multidisciplinary courses will be introduced for providing futuristic medical training, the minister added.

The Union Budget for 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024) would be the first normal budget after the COVID-19 shock and amid global geopolitical developments. To recall in 2022-23, the budget allocation towards the education sector was only 2.6% of the total funding. Ahead of the session, education experts had hoped that the sector will see more allocation compared to the last few years owing to changes imposed on learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic and new technological innovations.