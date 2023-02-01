A delegation of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) members had a meeting scheduled with Union Minister of Health Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on January 31, Tuesday, regarding the NEET PG 2023 postponement. Dr Manish Jangra, Founder of FAIMA, who went to meet the Minister, said that he was trying his best to effect the postponement.

"The meeting could not happen as he (Dr Mandaviya) was busy. But I met with other officials in the Ministry and discussed the issue," Dr Jangra said. In a tweet after the meeting, he mentioned, "They (the officials) are searching for every chance to postpone. Main hurdle is #TCS (online exam company) denied any vacant date for exam before September. Otherwise they were convinced. Still will try my best."

Dr Jangra added that he has another meeting with the Health Minister scheduled for tomorrow, February 2. FAIMA, along with other doctors' associations, has been actively supporting students in their demands for the postponement of NEET PG 2023, by at least two to three months. Currently, the exam date is March 5.

Even though registrations for the entrance exam are closed and the application edit window was open on January 30 (to remain open till February 3, 11.55 pm), students have not ceased demands for postponement. They claim that they do not have enough time to study if the exam is held in March. Moreover, thousands of students remain ineligible for NEET PG 2023 due to their internships ending late, beyond the cut-off date fixed by the NMC (National Medical Commission).