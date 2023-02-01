The contract has been extended for the faculty members working in government junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh by two months for the academic year 2022-23 by the state government. According to a report by The New Indian Express, every year the contract for lecturers, including part-time faculty, is renewed in June and it continues till the end of April. After the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRC) formed the government, the contract, which was for 10 months, was extended to 12 months and the same was continued in the academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22. This year the contract was reduced to 10 months. Since it began in April 2022, it ended on January 30, 2023. The commissioner of Intermediate Education submitted a report observing that the academic year is still underway and there is a need for lectures, stated The New Indian Express report.



The state government of Andhra Pradesh immediately approved the request to extend the contract that ended in January by two more months. The state vice-president of the Contract Lecturers' Association Rentapalli Vijaya Bheri thanked the Principal secretary Praveen Prakash and Commissioner of Intermediate Education MV Seshagiri Babu for extending the contract, as reported by The New Indian Express.