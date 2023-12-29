Bhoomika C Gowda, a dedicated roller skater from CMR University, has clinched the bronze medal for Karnataka at the 61st National Roller-Skating Championship for Senior Women’s Category in Inline Hockey held in Chandigarh recently. With an impressive 18-year career in roller skating, Bhoomika has amassed numerous awards and accolades, showcasing her exceptional talent and commitment to the sport.

The 61st National Roller Skating Championship was conducted at Chandigarh at three venues. Roller hockey and inline hockey were conducted at Sector 10 Skating Rink and KB DAV School, Sector 7. Asian and world medalists along with over 100 international players competed in the competitions. The competitions were exciting and several youngsters participated in very good numbers.

Gearing up for the 2024 World Skate Games in Italy, Bhoomika has received recognition and appreciation from the Chancellor of CMR University, Dr Sabitha Ramamurthy, who expressed her pride in Bhoomika's achievements and offered unwavering support, along with best wishes for her future endeavours.

In response, Bhoomika conveyed her gratitude for the steadfast support received from CMR University and the Physical Education Director Navil Kumar. The university, in turn, commends Bhoomika's dedication and success, further emphasising its commitment to nurturing excellence in sports among its students.