The Group-II written examination for General Recruitment to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has now been postponed, said TSPSC, and added that it would announce the revised dates in due time. The examination was initially scheduled to be held on January 6 and 7, 2024.

According to The New Indian Express, it is learnt that the commission decided this after the resignation of the TSPSC Chairman B Janardhan Reddy and other members. Their resignations have neither been accepted nor rejected by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Nearly all the recruitment tests scheduled to be conducted by the Public Service Commission have been postponed ever since the question papers of two TSPSC exams were leaked.

The newly elected Congress Government, in the meanwhile, has expressed its intentions to “clean” the TSPSC before fulfilling its promise of providing two lakh jobs in the 2024 calendar year.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed the topic of exams and the condition of unemployed youth just yesterday, December 27 at the launch of the Praja Palana (People’s Rule) applications at the Telangana State Secretariat.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said, "TSPSC needs a chairman to conduct exams, announce results and give out job offer letters. Without a chairman, the exam procedure cannot happen as it is unlawful. The current chairman and other members have submitted their resignation to the governor."

To recall, the TSPSC Group I exams were cancelled twice this year because of paper leaks. These frequent cancellations and postponements of the exams have created a state of unrest among the unemployed youth in Telangana, who have been preparing for the exam for the past two years.