India's first social impact university Rishihood University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Teacher's University (DTU) to design a comprehensive curriculum that aligns with international standards. The MoU was signed on behalf of the respective institutes by Prof Shobhit Mathur, VC Rishihood University and Prof (Dr) Dhananjay Joshi, VC, Delhi Teachers University.

As per the statement released by the university, this association aims at equipping both students and teachers with essential digital skills and fostering their ability to adapt to the digital world. This association will lead the way towards enriched learning and enhanced research opportunities, it added. Further, it said that together, the institutes are looking forward to making a profound impact on education accessibility and quality, benefiting learners across the country.

Speaking on this, VC of Rishihood University, Prof Shobhit Mathur said, "We will develop cognitive and meta-cognitive skills, which include critical thinking, creative thinking, learning-to-learn, and self-regulation. With a robust curriculum and digital content and resources, we look forward to empowering future teachers as well as students to take on the world with state-of-the-art skill sets.”

Prof (Dr) Dhananjay Joshi, VC, Delhi Teachers University said, “We are delighted to associate with Rishihood University and are looking forward to making an impact on the future of teaching in India. With a vision to train the learners for the future nation, this MoU will empower the teachers to build a resource pool that is suitably equipped and aligned with the futuristic needs of the nation.”

As part of the MoU, learners, teachers, and faculty exchanges will foster cultural understanding, encouraging international collaboration and cooperation.