In the recent past, there has been a significant surge in the number of Indian students studying abroad with approximately 1.3 million Indian students opting to pursue various courses abroad in the year 2022.

In our conversation with Lil Bremermann-Richard, Group CEO, Oxford International Education Group, we delve into a few common trends related to education abroad. We also discuss safety mechanisms in foreign countries, common challenges faced by Indian students, upcoming developments in the industry and much more.

Lil Bremermann-Richard was appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of Oxford International in 2019. Here is an excerpt from our conversation:

How does the organisation help students align their education choices with their career aspirations and goals?

Our purpose is to enable students to achieve their potential, breaking down barriers and enabling an education without limits. Within the student consideration process, we emphasise the significance of self-assessment, guiding students to discern their interests, values and strengths and thereby find the right path for them. We aim to enable students to grasp job market trends and growth areas, fostering a well-rounded perspective.

Our commitment to the best educational outcomes is reflected in the extensive array of universities and study courses we represent, designed to meet the dynamic needs of the job market and the diverse interests and skill sets of students.

Recognising the global nature of today's workforce, we've broadened our portfolio to include educational choices beyond the UK, incorporating the USA, Canada, and Australia. In fact, in Canada, we are focusing on vocational training courses with work placements and career pathways upon graduation.

What mechanisms are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of students studying in foreign countries?

Student safety is our top priority. Modern security features in on-campus accommodations create a secure environment. Emphasising the importance of pastoral care and student well-being, dedicated student experience teams offer on-the-ground support, tailored to each campus for a safe atmosphere. Our experts prioritise student well-being, fostering positivity and inclusivity. Proactive safety measures, including pre-departure briefings, ensure a supportive campus.

Globally, what are the top three challenges faced by students who are considering pursuing education abroad?

Our research on students abroad reveals three common challenges: homesickness, practical adjustments, and cultural adaptation. We address emotional challenges with support services, including community events and counselling. Practical issues like weather and food are tackled with diverse campus culinary options and local market guidance, even before the students arrive on campus. Academic adaptation is supported through comprehensive programmes covering course requirements, study techniques, and mentorship. Our holistic approach ensures a smooth transition, making the international student experience fulfilling, both academically and personally.

Given your experience, how are Indian students different from other nationalities when it comes to studying overseas?

Indian students bring a valuable blend of qualities to their academic and professional pursuits. Renowned for their hard work and sincerity, they exhibit a strong work ethic, quick learning, and excellent networking skills. Their English proficiency facilitates effective communication and collaboration. Their cultural vibrancy adds a unique dimension to diverse settings, and their ‘can-do’ attitude demonstrates resilience and proactive problem-solving. This multifaceted skill set not only enhances their individual growth but also contributes to the vibrant and inclusive communities they join.

Which emerging courses are preferred by Indian students over mainstream ones?

Our programmes align with today’s job market needs. Digital Media and Data Analytics prepare students for fast-paced tech changes. Engineering Management blends technical know-how with leadership skills. UX/UI (user experience/ user interface design) equips students with design principles for impactful industry roles. Our fashion programme combines creative design with industry knowledge. We're committed to providing education that meets current industry trends, ensuring students are prepared for successful careers.

As foreign universities are setting up centres in India, what difference can an aspiring Indian student expect overseas?

Our partners in the UK, US, Canada and Australia bring unique strengths to enhance students’ learning experience. Experienced teachers offer in-depth knowledge, and our carefully crafted courses align with real-world developments. One cannot underplay the importance of diverse campuses that celebrate various cultures, creating a stimulating and welcoming environment for collaborative learning. Students from different backgrounds thrive in an English-speaking setting and evolve their linguistic proficiency. We prioritise connecting students with job opportunities through strong employer relationships. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive education, preparing students for future career challenges.