The Design Village and Esad Arte+ Design (ESAD), Portugal join hands for academic collaboration and knowledge exchange. Both have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and have agreed to a bilateral academic exchange and cooperation.



As per the press release, the collaboration between TDV and ESAD paves the way for a wide range of joint initiatives aimed at promoting mutual growth and innovation within the academic sector. It is expected to reflect a commitment to advancing education, research, and cultural exchange.



Speaking about the formal association between TDV and ESAD, Vatsal Agarwal, Associative Dean of Executive Affairs at TDV said, “ESAD stands as an extremely prominent design landmark in the South of Europe and we at TDV are both ecstatic and encouraged to embark upon the bilateral exchange with them."

"Portugal has always been a hidden design cradle and I am certain that our students would be able to draw diverse inspirations from the new context. We welcome the facilitators and learners from ESAD to our culture and community and jointly develop an ethnographic environment for a design-led impact,” he added.



These bilateral exchange programmes and joint research initiatives are set to commence in the upcoming academic year, promising immense opportunities for the academic communities of both institutions, statement added.