The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the Indian Navy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, symbolising their commitment to promote technology development, innovative solutions and joint Research and Development (R&D). Rear Admiral K Srinivas, Assistant Chief of Materiel (Dockyard & Refits) and Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur signed this MoU.

Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “This collaboration serves as a testament to IIT Kanpur's dedication to advancing knowledge, fostering strategic partnerships, and contributing to the nation's defence capabilities through academic and technological prowess. As a premier institution known for its cutting-edge research and technological advancements, IIT Kanpur can bring its expertise to address real-world challenges faced by the Indian Navy.”

Indian Navy and IIT Kanpur share a common interest in academic exchange of scientific research activities in the field of Engineering related to defence technologies. The MoU would serve as a broader framework and enable both sides to enhance capacity building, provide solutions to field-level issues and enhance training effectiveness through exchange of faculty/guest lectures. The structured collaboration focuses on joint Research and Development initiatives involving teams from the Centre of Excellence (Marine Engineering) at INS Shivaji, Lonavla and IIT Kanpur.

This strategic alignment signifies a step forward in strengthening the collaborative relationship between the academia and the armed forces to foster a conducive environment for innovation and knowledge exchange.