Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, took to social media and emphasised the need for a future-ready workforce, in the face of the evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a report by ANI stated.

The minister revealed how he encouraged Cognizant and NASSCOM to collaborate with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in crafting a robust Digital Apprentice framework on social media platform X.

"Encouraged @Cognizant and @nasscom to prepare a #DigitalApprentice framework in partnership with @NSDCINDIA for preparing an industry and future-ready workforce. AI is changing the world of work. As the world embraces the next wave of transformation with #GenerativeAI, we must remain committed towards humanisation of AI for making skilling more efficient, leveraging the future of work and furthering inclusive development", the post by Pradhan read.

Pradhan laid emphasis on the transformative impact of AI on the global job market, as well as the need to cultivate skills that align with the demands of the industry.

With the rise of Generative AI, Minister Pradhan reiterated the importance of continuing to commit to humanising AI and creating a harmonious blend of technology and human talents.

He argues that this strategy not only increases the efficiency of skilling but also utilises the promise of the future of work while fostering equitable growth.

The envisioned digital apprentice framework aspires to be a trailblazing endeavour in preparing a workforce capable of navigating the digital terrain with ease.

Government agencies, business executives, and skill development organisations must work together to ensure that workers are prepared, flexible, and ahead of the curve as sectors continue to adopt new technologies.

It is expected that the adoption of the digital apprentice framework will mark a major advancement towards accomplishing these goals and equipping the Indian labour force to meet the demands of the digital age.