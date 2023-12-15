Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, Friday, December 15 that Kendriya Vidyalayas have played an important role in creating the nation's future by delivering high-quality education to a large number of students.

On the occasion of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan's (KVS) Diamond Jubilee (60 years), Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes to students, staff, and alumni.

There are about 1,250 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country, as well as three KVS schools abroad. These schools educate around 15 lakh students.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to all students, staff, supporting staff and alumni of the Kendriya Vidyalaya family on their Diamond Jubilee! It is an occasion to celebrate and admire the remarkable achievements of this esteemed educational community. Over the years, Kendriya Vidyalayas have played a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation by providing quality education to several students.”

He also commended the Kendriya Vidyalayas’ contribution to academic excellence and holistic development of students, PTI says.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also described the KVS as a "banyan tree", earlier in the day.

"For the last six decades, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has been providing quality education to the students. This banyan tree of education is a major factor in the development of India. Today, when we are moving towards the goal of Viksit Bharat, the role of KVS becomes more important," he said at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Further, Pradhan wished that the “KVS family continue to move forward on the path of future and nation-building through education as per the needs of the 21st century”, and that it would contribute to the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.