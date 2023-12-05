Queen’s University Belfast, one of the leading Universities in the UK and Ireland as well as a member of the prestigious Russell Group of UK research-intensive universities, is set to invest up to £100 million over the next four years as part of their overall plan to help meet an unprecedented upsurge in demand for international students accommodation in Belfast. The announcement was followed after a recent UK-wide report by StuRents, the UK's leading student accommodation search, property management and data platform revealed that the UK is set to face a shortfall of around 4,50,000 student beds by 2025.

Belfast is currently home to an estimated 45,000 full-time students attending third-level education. It is estimated that 3,000 more rooms will be needed in Belfast within the next five years for Queen’s University students alone in line with increased demand from students opting to live in high-quality student accommodation. As per the data by the UK Government, in 2022, a total of 55,465 Indian students were in the UK on a student visa. Additionally, the Home Office, the Government of the UK announced that a total of 1,42,848 student visas were granted to Indian nationals in June 2023.

Three new sites across Belfast have been acquired by the university at Dublin Road, Laganbank and Brunswick Street as part of its accommodation growth plan, within the Queen’s ambitious Strategy 2030.