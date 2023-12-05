The Delhi University’s Academic Council will convene an emergent meeting tomorrow Wednesday, December 6, to consider the revised Strategic Plan of the University of Delhi (2022-2047), which is being tabled tomorrow.

A press statement issued by Dr Maya John, Member, Academic Council, University of Delhi, states that the new strategic plan document for Delhi University (2022-2047) is heavily plagiarised from different sources, which includes Ohio State University Advancement Strategic Plan, University of Sheffield Vision and Strategic Plan, Strategic Plan 2016-21 of Friends College Kaimosi, Kenya, among other sources.

“Such plagiarism in the case of a vision document implies the succumbing of the educational bureaucracy to the agendas of other forces / interests groups rather than organic syncing with the needs and aspirations of the people of our country. In this light, it is necessary for such a document affecting long-term functioning of a public-funded university to be thoroughly revised and put out for wider public consideration,” the press statement said.

Issues raised:

The statement adds that DU’s visionary document repeatedly stresses on the need for ‘relationship-building and fundraising’ for the sustenance of the university. The Academic Council raises concerns that this might make the teaching-learning process as well as research subservient to these private profit-seeking entities.

Moreover, apprehensions regarding potential fee increases, and provision aimed at providing financial aid to ‘students with greatest need’ have also come forward. These apprehensions stem from the fact that the document emphasises on looking for alternative fund-raising; marking a crucial departure from established entitlements linked to state-backed fee concession/publicly-funded scholarships.

The statement further highlights that the strategic plan focuses on catering to the needs of industry and the corporate world instead of fulfilling the requirement that a university be responsive to the needs of society. This raises concerns about the prestige of DU leading to the “commercialisation and colonisation” of Indian academia

The provisions in the document on recruitment of research assistants in departments of the university are also objectionable. Such a plan to recruit research assistants in departments, who are recipients of Senior Research Fellowship (SRF), will have detrimental effects on the academic life of PhD scholars, says the statement.