On Day 1 of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur placement session, the institute recorded 485 jobs offered to students. The placement statistics highlight the outstanding success of IIT Kanpur students, with 428 students securing coveted positions through a combination of campus placements and Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), read the statement issued by the institute.

"Notably, 216 students have surpassed traditional hiring methods, securing PPOs from both national and international companies. Another impressive feat is the recognition of 12 students receiving enticing international job offers," it added. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Navi, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Deutsche Bank have emerged as the top recruiters, underscoring the exceptional quality of talent fostered at IIT Kanpur.

Talking about the achievement on Day 1, Prof S Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur said, "The institute takes immense pride in its steadfast commitment to providing high-quality education and forging pathways to successful career opportunities for its students."

"As we progress, IIT Kanpur remains dedicated to nurturing excellence and cultivating an environment that empowers our students to excel in their chosen fields. On behalf of the institute, I extend my best wishes to all those who have secured jobs and those who are appearing for placements in the coming days! All the Best!”

Prof Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairperson, Students Placement Office, IIT Kanpur said, "We extend heartfelt congratulations to all students who have secured placements, including those with exceptional offers, and express our sincere gratitude to the participating companies for their unwavering support in shaping the future of our bright and talented individuals."