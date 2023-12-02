Delhi Education Minister Atishi addressed a letter to the Union Education Minister on Friday, December 1, pointing out irregular functioning in 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges funded by the Delhi Government, according to a PTI report.



A proposal has been made by the education minister for a complete merger of these 12 colleges under the Delhi Government such that they will be fully funded by the Delhi Government.



While addressing a conference on December 1, she said, "In the last few years, the Directorate of Audit, Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) Delhi has noted several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores from the public exchequer."



What are the irregularities?

In her letter, Atishi has pointed out that:



1) Colleges have created posts and engaged teaching and non-teaching staff without the approval of their administration department and Finance department of the government of NCT Delhi.



2) Salaries worth several crores are being paid for those who were never appointed through the established procedures



3) Unauthorised appropriation of funds from GIA - Salary to GIA - General



4) Arbitrary and irregular payments towards sanitation and security services, allotment of the canteen, and other contractual services



5) Despite having crores of funds lying in their corpus, many of these colleges have not taken any initiative to pay the salaries or other dues of their staff promptly



She requests for the removal of these uncertainties by the end of the financial year. "In the next three months, before March 31, 2024, the transition based on the decision may be operationalised."



She also exhorts the Delhi Government and the Central Government to work together to fulfill the aspirations of the students.