In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old PhD student from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide today, Friday, December 1.

According to the information received from the Sadashivnagar division Police station, the student has been identified as Diamond Kushwaha, a second-year PhD student who was pursuing Chemical Sciences from the renowned research institute in Bengaluru.

"He jumped off from the fourth floor of the boys hostel building around 7 am. Though he was immediately rushed to MS Ramaiah Hospital, he succumbed to injuries and was declared dead at the hospital," said Girish, Police Inspector, Sadashivanagar division, Bengaluru.

The police further added that they are yet to find the reason behind his death. Further inquiry is in the process and more information is awaited into the matter.

The police added that the deceased student is a native of Delhi. The parents have been informed and they are yet to arrive in Bengaluru and collect the mortal remains, said the inspector.

EdexLive tried to reach out to the Indian Institute of Science for more information. The copy will be updated once we receive more information.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666.

(With inputs from Rashmi Patil)