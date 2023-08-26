The 1267th meeting of the Executive Council (EC) of the Delhi University (DU) that was held on Friday, August 25 gave a nod to the recommendations proposed by the Finance Committee of the University that was held on August 17, 2023, reports The New Indian Express.



What transpired in the executive meet?

The council had approved various proposed schemes for the university as well as the university's financial expenses, such as the un-audited annual accounts, hall and hostel, provident fund and national pension scheme was approved by the council for the financial year 2022-23. Also, the revision of budget estimates of a few departments for the financial year 2023-24 was given an affirmative.



Fees to be waived for five-year Integrated Law programmes?

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Yogesh Singh, in response to a question posed by a member of the council about the newly introduced law programmes said that the provision of a fee waiver of up to 90% will be provided to the students who hail from families that have less than four lakh annual income. Such students can avail further monetary assistance under the Financial Support Scheme for economically weak students.



He further informed that the students whose parents' income is between Rs 4 to 8 lakh, will receive 50 per cent fee waiver.



The proposed registration fees for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and Person with Benchmark Disability (PWBD) students for this programme for the academic session 2023-24 has been reduced from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,000



Prof Singh also said that the students will be offered a reimbursement of Rs 50,000 for laptops that will be made available by the university.



During the meeting, the recommendations that were made in the 1015th meeting of the Academic Council (AC) that was held on August 11 was also taken into consideration.



Other proposals approved by the EC

1) The recommendations of the Value Addition Courses (VAC) Committee, Vedic Mathematics-III, Vedic Mathematics-IV and National Cadet Corps-III value addition courses to be implemented under UGCF 2022-23 (Undergraduate Curriculum Framework) from the academic year 2022-2023 was approved.



2) Approval was also given to a new course, PhD in Fine Arts from the session 2023-2024 by the Faculty of Music and Fine Arts. The eligibility criteria to apply for the course was also passed by the EC - A PhD scholar has to obtain a minimum of 55% of marks or nine credits or its equivalent grade in the UGC 7- point scale (or an equivalent grade/CGPA in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in the course work in order to be eligible to continue in the programme and submit the dissertation/thesis.