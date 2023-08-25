Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the second installment of the CM’s Breakfast scheme in government schools across the state, today, Friday, August 25, stated ANI.

The CM also shared a meal with a group of students at Panchayat Union Middle School in Thirukkuvalai, at the inauguration of the programme in the Nagapattinam district. He also distributed chocolates among the kids to celebrate the moment.



While addressing the function he declared, "I believe today is the best day and am so proud to introduce this breakfast scheme here. Late Karunanidhi (former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu) has introduced and benefitted Thirukkuvalai with a lot of good schemes. As Karunanidhi's son, I am very proud to initiate this scheme here."



What does the scheme aim at?

The chief minister said that the scheme aims at reducing hunger as this should not be a reason why students don't continue their education.



The minister also emphasised the importance of education by saying that there exists nothing more important than knowledge, and hence students should concentrate on studies. He further adds that the government has invested funds to improve the knowledge and motivate students to continue their schooling without facing hurdles.



The chief minister also appealed to the officers and those who prepare the meals to take care of the students as they care for their own children.



Other ministers present at the meeting were the Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian, and HR and CE Minister Sekar Babu, who rolled out the scheme in Chennai Corporation Schools in their respective constituencies.



Udhayanidhi Stalin, on the occasion, offered a brief glance at the number of students who were about to receive the aid. He said, "This scheme has been expanded to around 31,000 schools which would benefit more than 18,50,000 students. 65,030 students studying across 358 schools of the Chennai Corporation will benefit from this scheme."



With this statewide launch of the same, around 31,000 additional government schools will be covered under it with an estimated expenditure of Rs 404 crore.



Other schemes announced

CM Stalin also announced a scheme for the welfare of women, which will be released on the occasion of former CM Annadurai’s birth anniversary, next week, and would aim at providing financial assistance to them.