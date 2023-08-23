In a surprise inspection at a hostel of a state government-run residential school in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, it was found that of the 100 girls, 89 girls were allegedly missing. After this shocking discovery, a police complaint was registered against four persons, including the hostel warden, a police official said.

PTI reported that District Magistrate Neha Sharma conducted a surprise inspection at the Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School in Paraspur late Monday night, August 21.

After noting the chaos in the school premises, the District Magistrate reprimanded those responsible for the negligence and spoke to the 11 girl students present in the hostel and took stock of the facilities being provided in the school.

Later, the District Basic Education Officer (BSA) and District Coordinator Girl Education also reached the school late Monday night on the instructions of the District Magistrate.

No clear answer was given by the hostel warden Sarita Singh in respect of the missing 89 girl students, PTI added.

The presence of girl students of Classes VII and VIII was not recorded in the attendance register after August 17, whereas, fake attendance was shown by the warden on the Prerna portal and the amount was adjusted/paid accordingly.

In view of the financial irregularities in the school, the irregularities found during the inspection and the negligence, an FIR was lodged late Monday night against four, including the hostel warden at the Paraspur police station.

During the phone conversation with the parents of many missing girl students, it was found that the girl students were at their respective homes.