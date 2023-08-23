For the first time, the Bihar government has initiated the process for the appointment of vice-chancellors of universities in the state. Earlier the appointments of vice-chancellors of universities were made by the office of governor-cum-chancellor of universities, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The state government has sought applications from prospective candidates for the posts of vice-chancellors in seven universities of the state. The candidates can apply for the posts through both online and offline systems up to September 13.

The posts have been advertised at:

1) Patna University

2) JP University, Chapra

3) BRA Bihar University, Muzaffarpur

4) LN Mithila University, Darbhanga

5) Sanskrit University, Darbhanga

6) BN Mandal University, Madhepura

7) Aryabhatta University, Patna

As per the state government's decision, appointments have to be made through a search committee set up by the state government. The candidates should be below the age of 67 years and have teaching experience of at least 10 years.

On the contrary, the chancellor's office has already advertised the vacant posts and applications have been sought between August 24 and 27. The applications have been sought for posts of vice-chancellors in the same universities.

The very first time

"This is for the first time in the history of state universities when appointments of the vice-chancellors will be done by the state government. The new development is the fallout of ongoing tussle between the state government and Raj Bhavan," a senior professor of Magadh University, Bodh Gaya, told The New Indian Express.

He said the power is vested with the chancellor, who has been entrusted with the task of appointment of vice-chancellors of universities. "This precedent has been going on for a long time. But for the first time, appointments will be done by the state government," said a retired teacher of LN Mithila University, Prof Bashishtha Singh.

The discord escalates

The tussle between the state government and Raj Bhavan intensified after the latter stayed the order of the state education department to cease operations of three bank accounts of BRA Bihar University, Muzaffarpur. The Raj Bhavan expressed its displeasure over the manner operation of the bank accounts of the university was stopped by the state education department's additional chief secretary KK Pathak.

Pathak had also halted the payment of salaries of vice-chancellors of the university concerned. The relations between the state government and Raj Bhavan were strained when the Bihar government's economic offence unit initiated a probe into the misappropriation of funds by the then vice-chancellor of Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Prasad was accused of siphoning funds worth Rs 30 crore.

Later searches were conducted at his office in Bodh Gaya and residences in Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, he was placed under suspension. On Sunday, a senior Janata Dal (United) (JD (U)) minister Ashok Choudhary said, "If universities can't adhere to guidelines of state government, they should manage funds to run the universities as well."