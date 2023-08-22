Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Monday, encouraged female students to take part in both sports and education, reported The New Indian Express.



The minister was speaking at the 100th Annual Sports Meet of the Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli, and said that 18 fencing players from war-ridden Manipur have been training in Chennai for the past 10 days after accepting Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's invitation.



Udhayanidhi Stalin extended confidence to the women players saying the state would provide its support for their development and well-being. Taking pride in the Tamil Nadu team's victory in the recently concluded senior women's National football championship, the minister said, all the players trained are staying in the SDAT hostel.



Further speaking about the state involvement in sports, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the state has obtained permission from the Union government to conduct the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu. In addition to this, he said, Formula 4 motorsports, HCL Cyclothan and other such international sports events would soon be organised in the state.



Listing out the DMK government's contribution to the empowerment of women, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "MK Stalin's free bus travel scheme for women, Rs 1,000 stipend for college-going women students under the Pudhumai Penn, breakfast scheme for school students have all been focused on easing the burden from women.”



MLA S Inigo Irudayaraj, Arjuna awardee and international athlete Shiny Wilson, and Tiruchy City Mayor M Anbazhagan, among others, were present at the event, added TNIE.