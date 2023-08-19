The video of a college principal consuming alcohol inside the campus with four other persons has gone viral on social media. On Saturday, August 19, students of the college staged a protest over this.

The incident took place in the state's Dhemaji Commerce College. Students said that their Principal, Dipak Kr Neog, and four others were found drinking on campus property and claimed that their actions violated the purity of the learning environment. The protest was organised by the college's student union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), as per a report by IANS.



"Major news outlets in Assam were showing our principal and four other people drinking in a room inside our college campus," the students claimed further. “We want the principal to take responsibility for his actions, or we won't come to class. What will our pupils learn from such behaviour?” they commented.

On the other hand, Principal Neog was not available to comment on the incident, as per IANS. However, a senior government official of the state education department said that they were looking into the matter.