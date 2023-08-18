The University Grants Commission (UGC) has drafted guidelines for granting recognition and equivalence to degrees obtained from foreign universities. The guidelines, however, do not take into account degrees obtained through distance and online modes of learning, as well as through any franchise agreement.

The UGC has also drafted norms for recognising qualifications obtained from schools affiliated to foreign boards and offshore campuses of a foreign higher educational institution. The norms come at a time when foreign universities are in the advanced stages of setting up campuses in India's GIFT city and Indian universities are collaborating with institutions abroad to offer dual or joint degrees, as per a report by PTI.

In its Recognition and Grant of Equivalence to Qualifications obtained from Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2023, UGC has covered internationally relevant curricula, academic and research collaboration with foreign universities and credit recognition under twinning arrangements.

"The student should have pursued the programme through regular, in-person instruction (and not through online or distance learning). The entry-level requirements for admission to the programme should be similar to that of a corresponding programme in India," the regulations say.

The commission has noted that the "similarity" of the entry criteria will be determined by a Standing Committee set up for the purpose. The "similarity of minimum duration" of the programme in India and the foreign country, as well as the minimum credit requirements and evaluation processes, would be considered by this committee.

"Credits in different categories of courses may be examined and similarity established (such as basic background courses, disciplinary core courses, disciplinary elective courses, cross-disciplinary courses, laboratory courses etc), so that the equivalence also reflects the similarity in 'flavour' of the offerings in India and abroad," the regulations said.

In case the course duration varies from that of a corresponding programme in India, the UGC will consider minimum credit requirements, which should be the same in both institutions. "In considering this, the Commission will examine and grant equivalence to the definition of credit (number of contact hours per week, number of self-study hours, the quantum of experiential learning, etc) first, before the equivalence between the programmes is established. Up to 10 per cent variation of total normalised credit requirements may be given equivalence," the guidelines note.

Facilitating mobility

In order to facilitate the mobility of students in a seamless manner, the UGC will maintain a dedicated online portal to receive applications to grant equivalence to qualifications obtained from foreign educational institutions. This equivalence certificate will certify the "parity of a qualification" between a foreign qualification and the qualification awarded by an Indian board or university at the same level.

According to the UGC regulations, the equivalence certificate will also be accepted by the universities in India for the purposes of admission or employment. Currently, the evaluation division of the All India Universities (AIU), an apex inter-university organisation, issues an "equivalence certificate" to students with foreign qualifications to facilitate their admission to Indian universities.

"Qualification obtained in the offshore campus of a foreign higher educational institution shall be recognised, provided the campus is duly approved by the competent authorities in India as well as in the country of origin. The academic programmes of the campus must also satisfy the accreditation requirements in the country where the offshore campus is located, as well as any such requirements in the country of origin," the regulations clarify, adding "Qualification obtained through a franchise arrangement shall not be considered for recognition and grant of equivalence."

In addition, qualifications obtained at the school level from schools affiliated to foreign boards and offering a foreign system of education in foreign countries shall be recognised and granted equivalence, provided if the school education has been pursued through regular mode only.

The other conditions for the purpose are:

1. A minimum of 12 years of regular schooling has been prescribed by the concerned foreign system of education

2. The school from which the applicant has pursued education should be affiliated with a board that has been approved and recognised in the concerned foreign country

3. The school leaving certificate of the applicant should be issued by the board that has been approved, recognised or accredited in the foreign country concerned

The commission has sought suggestions from stakeholders on the draft UGC guidelines till September 16, as per PTI.