Founder of NASR School, Hyderabad and Chairperson of NASR Education Society Begum Anees Khan, passed away on August 16, Wednesday after a prolonged illness. As per a report by The New Indian Express, she was in her late 80s.

It was at Dargah Hazrat Qutbi Mia Saheb, Santosh Nagar, Eidi Bazar that Anees Khan was laid to rest after Namaaz-e-Janaza was organised at NASR School in the evening. Even Ziyarath (third-day memorial meeting) will be held at NASR School, Khairatabad at 3.30 pm on Friday, August 19.

Offering condolences on her demise, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: "The news of Begum Anees Khan's demise is extremely saddening. She founded Nasr School in 1965, which is still one of Hyderabad's best schools, especially for girls. Her work in the educational field is extraordinary and speaks for itself. Hyderabad has lost a gem. My condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and students. May Allah grant her maghfirah (sic)".

About 60 years ago, Anees Khan had broken the glass ceiling by establishing NASR School when the purdah society was still strong in Hyderabad. In 1965, NASR started with just one class in a garage and every year, a class was added. Soon, the school itself was built brick by brick. Khan's aim has always been to nurture students and prepare them for life.