One day before August 15, India's 76th Independence Day, Osmania University (OU) witnessed the launch of a new initiative. Born out of concern for the negative effects of non-biodegradable plastic waste which comes from the surrounding areas and disturbs the delicate balance of the ecosystem, Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, OU launched a cleaning campaign called, Clean Osmania Green Osmania - Ek Kadam Swachhata ki Aur.

From NCC Gate to Arts Collge along the main road of the vast campus of OU, this initiative covered all these areas and the aim behind the initiative was to revive the environment of the campus and encourage a culture that promotes cleanliness and sustainability as well.

Speaking to both students and educators who participated in the event, VC Prof D Ravinder emphasised keenly the importance of keeping our surroundings clean to maintain its vitality. He urged that responsible practices should be adopted to ensure that plastic materials are used as well as disposed of in a mindful manner.

Leading by example, the VC himself engaged in the clean-up programme. This further encouraged one and all at the university to deal with ecological and environmental challenges that tend to arise from plastic waste.