The Narayana Educational Institutions, one of the pioneering names in education, announced the appointment of Ashish Arora as its Chief Academic Officer on August 10, Thursday.

With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Arora brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, having worked in positions of Head of Department, Academic Head and National Academic Head across the education landscape, including stints at Bansal Classes, Resonance, FIITJEE, Allen and Unacademy. His experience encompasses leading roles in academic strategy and EdTech, reflecting his versatile skill set and leadership acumen.

An educator at heart, Arora actively shares his passion for Physics through his acclaimed YouTube channel Physics Galaxy, boasting an impressive 11.5 lakh subscribers and over 23 crore views. He extends his educational influence through a series of books authored under the same title Physics Galaxy, offering students an engaging way to grasp the intricacies of Physics.

Dr Sindhura Narayana, Director, Narayana Educational Institutions said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr Ashish Arora to the Narayana family. His deep-rooted expertise and commitment to education align seamlessly with our organization's values. As we continue our journey to provide transformative education, Mr Arora's addition reinforces our commitment to nurturing academic excellence among our students”.