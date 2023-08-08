Far away from the riot-torn Manipur, a gesture of humanitarian consideration is being shown from Kannur towards the students of Manipur, who could not continue with their studies. At a special syndicate meeting of Kannur University held on Monday, August 7, it was decided to offer opportunities to the students from Manipur to pursue their academic dreams, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Monday after the syndicate meeting, Vice-Chancellor Professor Gopinath Raveendran said that the decision is being taken following the call for support by the Kukis Students Organisation, Manipur, pleading for support from various universities across the nation.



Giving more details, Prof Gopinath Raveendran said, "The special syndicate meeting held on Monday took a positive decision regarding the situation in Manipur where many students are unable to continue their studies due to the tense situation prevailing there."

Further, the VC said, "As part of this, more seats will be provided for the students of Manipur in the colleges under Kannur University for UG and PG. The university will provide assistance to the students to get admission to such courses, too." The university will also provide financial support to the students to continue with their studies here, he said.

"Since the situation in Manipur is disturbing, many students will not be able to provide the certificates necessary for their higher studies. They will be given relaxation time. Such students need to provide their certificates before the completion of the course," the VC said. The students from Manipur will be given hostel facilities near the campus where they attend their courses.



Student admissions

Students who seek admission should submit their applications online or directly at the office. "The university will seek the support of the government to meet the expenses of the Manipur students. Besides this, the university will collect funds from the public too," he said.



"A student from Manipur has already expressed his willingness to join the MPES course at the Mangattuparamba campus," he added. It is learnt that this is the first time in the country that a university has come forward to provide opportunities for Manipur students to pursue their academic dreams. Syndicate member N Sukanya and Registrar in-charge P K Vijayan too participated in the press conference, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.