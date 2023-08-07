As many as 94 students from Jawahar Navodaya School, Lakshmipuram Village, Pedavegi mandal of Eluru District, Andhra Pradesh fell ill and it is suspected to be due to food poisoning, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

As many as 193 students were visiting the Navodaya school situated at Lakshmipuram village to take part in the cricket zone selections from the four southern states. After consuming food on Friday, August 4, they fell ill. Immediately, a medical camp was conducted on the school's premises and the treatment for the children was initiated by the school as well as district authorities. When there was no recovery noted despite the medical camp, the students were shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) Eluru.

Dr Majeti Sashidhar, Superintendent of the GGH shared that the students were now out of danger and from the 94 admitted, 11 students were discharged on Saturday, August 5 and other students were under observation as they hail from various districts and needed to travel long distances.

Also, V Prasanna Venkatesh, Collector, Eluru District; Mary Praanthi, Superintendent of Police (S) and MLA Abbaiah Chowdary paid a visit to the hospital and so did opposition leaders.