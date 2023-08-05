The Departments of History, Economics, Public Administration, and Political Science of St Francis College for Women, Hyderabad, organised an Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)-sponsored two-day workshop on Integrating Digital Transformation in Social Sciences on August 3 and 4, 2023. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Principal Dr T Uma Joseph, Chief Guest Professor R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE (Telangana State Council of Higher Education), and keynote speaker Professor Narla Ramakrishna Reddy, Director, Synergy School of Business.

As per the statement by the university, Dr Uma Joseph introduced the workshop highlighting the importance of integrating digital methodology into an increasingly interdisciplinary social science research. Further, speaking on the importance of digitisation of Social Sciences, Prof Narla said, “The social sciences deal with approximates due to the interaction of diverging forces. Bringing quantification to the field is essential, now more than ever. Digitisation here plays a very important role.”

Moreover, renowned experts and leaders from their respective fields from the University of Hyderabad, Osmania University, among others, led the workshop, delving into topics such as Digitisation of Governance and Administration, Role of Social media in Shaping Public Opinion, GIS Analysis, Digital Mapping and Other Tools for Research, and Digital Financial Infrastructure Development— Transitioning from Cash to Cashless Economy. Attendees were encouraged to actively participate, fostering an inclusive and supportive learning environment.