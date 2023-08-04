An 18-year-old engineering student named Lanka Ramesh took his own life by consuming weedicide at his residence in Rukmapur village of Choppadandi Mandal in Karimnagar, Telangana. He passed away on Wednesday, August 2 night while undergoing treatment, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the Choppadandi police, Ramesh has been addicted to PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) for the past few months. Recently, he had enrolled in a private engineering college in Karimnagar, but as classes had not yet begun, he was staying at home and continued to indulge in playing the game on his smartphone.



Following this, Ramesh's father, Lanka Anjaiah, scolded him for his gaming addiction before leaving for work in the fields. Feeling humiliated and distressed by his father's remarks, Ramesh consumed weedicide.

Upon being noticed by locals, he was rushed to a hospital in Karimnagar, where he breathed his last. When Ramesh had briefly regained consciousness he told his father that he consumed the poisonous substance to threaten him and never expected it to turn serious. The Choppadandi police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.