The dreams of seven Afghan students in Odisha, including two from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, are slowly falling apart.

Unwilling to return to their strife-torn country under the Taliban rule, they are now facing scholarship and visa issues which have cast a cloud on their further studies. Their only hope is a grant of fresh Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Ebrahim Frough and Sardar Wali completed their MTech in Structural Engineering and BTech in Civil Engineering, respectively, this year from NIT Rourkela. To apply for higher studies, they need assistance from the ICCR. Similar is the situation of five other students of KIIT and CV Raman Global University in Bhubaneswar.

Ebrahim said after the turmoil in Afghanistan in August 2021, the ICCR scholarship for two years helped them to complete their education. They want to pursue further study in India, but are facing financial and visa constraints.

On request, the NIT Rourkela authorities allowed Ebrahim and Sardar to stay in the hostel till August. Staying outside the institute hostel is too costly which they cannot afford. Adding to the worry is their visa which is nearing expiry.

"We have come on study visa and hence, cannot work and support ourselves. The grant of the ICCR scholarship for 2023-24 session can solve our problems. However, all Afghan students across India are unsuccessfully pursuing their embassy, ICCR and Ministry of External Affairs for the last three months," he rued, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Ebrahim said the Government of India has always supported the Afghan people with humanitarian assistance in every possible manner. After the hostile change of regime in Afghanistan in 2021, the Indian government also extended the ICCR scholarship to Afghan students for two years.

"We appeal to the government to help us pursue higher studies in India as our families back home are not in a position to extend financial support. The situation has worsened to such an extent one of the seven students is working at an Afgan restaurant in Delhi after completing engineering. Returning to Afghanistan is not an option as it would be the end of our dreams," Ebrahim added.

Sardar said a few students, whose study visa validity ended on July 31, have started receiving warning messages of being penalised and arrested. He urged the ICCR to take an immediate decision on extending their scholarship for 2023-24 as the admission process in most institutes has started.

NIT Rourkela's Registrar Prof Rohan Dhiman said the institute is sympathetic to the Afghan students. But for sponsorship of their further education, the institute is waiting for a decision either by the Afghan embassy or the ICCR.