A ghastly accident that took place in Hyderabad, Telangana led to the death of an eight-year-old as she was crushed underneath a speeding bus, today, Wednesday, August 2. The girl was on her way to school with her father, Kishore, as they met with an accident that led to the girl's tragic death, at Hyderabad's Bachupally, as per ANI.



Dikshita, a Class III student of Delhi Public School, was on her way to school with her father on his scooty.



Reportedly, the two-wheeler they were travelling in skid after it hit a pothole on the road and both Kishore and his daughter fell on the road where the girl came under the wheels of a private bus, which was coming from behind.



The father barely escaped with just a fracture, but the girl, unfortunately, died. ANI reports that a heart-breaking scene ensued as the girl's mother was seen seated beside Dikshita's body on the side of the road with her younger daughter on her lap.



The local police said that the bus driver was reportedly driving at a high speed which resulted in the mishap. The driver has been arrested by the police for rash and negligent driving.



The local residents said that the potholes formed on roads due to the recent heavy rains have become a death trap for the commuters. They alleged that the municipal authorities were not undertaking repairs on time, which was resulting in such accidents.