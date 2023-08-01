A fresh directive released by the Education Department of Bihar for private coaching institutions instructs them not to operate between 9 am to 4 pm on all working days.



The directive released by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, KK Pathak, was taken to increase attendance in school. He has also written letters to district magistrates of all 38 districts and asked them to ensure coaching institutions do not operate during school hours, according to IANS.



It has been observed by the education department that the attendance of Class IX to XII is less in schools.



According to the directive released, the district administration has been requested to initiate campaigns to inform coaching institutions in the states till August 7 and take meetings of coaching operators from August 8 to 16.



If any institution is found violating the norms, strict action will be taken against them.



The secretary added that it has been found that the teachers of the government schools are also associated with private coaching institutions, and they provide extra classes and tuition during the school hours.



He also said, "We have Bihar State Coaching Institute Act, 2020 but the coaching institutions are not following its norms. If they violate the norms now, their registrations will be cancelled."