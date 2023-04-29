Four start-ups developed by students of the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), Faculty of Engineering of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) were showcased at the six-day Future of Work Exhibition held on the sidelines of the G20 third Education Working Group meeting which concluded at the CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology in Bhubaneswar on Friday, April 28.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, who inaugurated the exhibition, visited the SOA stall and appreciated the work done by the students.

Of the four start-ups, Wedmist Technology developed its product keeping in view the requirement of hyper-local service providers through Artificial Intelligence (AI) while Twinverse Technology focused on areas of archaeology and tourism as also product designing.

Let’s Drive, another start-up, was working on creating employment opportunities in the use of electric vehicles. Extrava Study Tours focused on enhancing the skill of people seeking employment.

The stall was visited by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology on the second day while Prof TG Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE and K Sanjaya Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education in the Ministry of Education, had a look at the start-ups on the third day.

Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education; Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, EC, NAAC and Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, Chairman, National Council for Vocational Education and Training, went around the stall on the fourth day.

Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, SOA’s Vice-Chancellor, also visited the stall.

Prof Manas Kumar Mallick, SOA’s Director, Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das, Dean (Students’ Welfare), Prof Renu Sharma, Additional Dean (Student Affairs), Faculty of Engineering, Dr Satish Samal, Associate Professor and Pritam Nayak, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to SOA President, were present.