The recent death of a 33-year-old former ad-hoc assistant professor, Samarveer Singh, raised several questions around how professors are inducted within the university and the colleges. Whilst, many are claiming the position is deemed as temporary but the fact that Samarveer's ad-hoc position continued for six years questions the status of such a position.

EdexLive contacted Dr Maya John, Member, Delhi University Academic Council and Professor Manoj Kumar, Ad-Hoc Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Satyawati Evening College, Delhi University to look into the system and get an insight into it.

Who is an ad-hoc teacher?

Dr John says, “An ad-hoc teacher is a position specific to Delhi University. They are a cadre of teachers who fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria of an Assistant Professor according to the guidelines laid by UGC (University Grants Commission)”

Why are ad-hoc teachers needed at a university?

According to the mandate by Delhi University's (DU) own Executive Council (EC) Resolution No. 120 (8) of 27.12. 2007:

“i) In case there is a sudden, unexpected and short vacancy, arising out of a sudden sickness or death, on medical grounds (including maternity leave), abrupt leave or any other situation that may disrupt the normal process of teaching-learning, an ad hoc appointment may be made."

An ad-hoc assistant professor may be appointed temporarily, if the need arises, as per the above clauses.

What is the tenure granted to them?

According to the mandate by Delhi University's (DU) own Executive Council (EC) Resolution No. 120 (8) of 27.12. 2007,

"iv) The ad hoc appointment shall only be made for a period of more than one month and up to four months (i.e., 120 days) in accordance with the provisions contained in clause 3(1) of Ordinance XII.

v) Whenever the vacancy arises for the duration of more than four months, the same may be filled up on a temporary basis as per due process and procedure i.e., through a duly constituted Selection Committee.”

What does their role entail at a college/university?

Their roles are similar to that of an Assistant Professor. In addition to the completion of certain hours of teaching on a daily basis and syllabi restructuring, they can also participate in administrative/logistical decisions made by the department and in situations where their roles are found to be indispensable.

What is the process of appointing them?

According to the Resolution No. 120(8) approved by the Academic Council at its meeting held on December 12, 2007.

The appointment of Ad-hoc teachers shall be made from a panel drawn by the respective department (s) of the university.

It is deemed that -

i) The respective departments shall invite applications for drawing up a panel twice a year.

ii) The panel shall be drawn by a Committee consisting of the following

a) Head of the respective departments.

b) Four teachers from the department (keeping in mind the principle of seniority)

What are the requirements to apply for a position of an ad-hoc teacher?

The minimum requirement for the position requires the candidates to procure a minimum of 55% in their master's and UGC qualify NET (National Eligibility Test) or SLET (State Level Eligibility Test) in their particular area of interest.

How long should it take for them to procure the permanent position of an Assistant Professor?

An ad-hoc professor may procure the position of an Assistant Professor after applying against the advertisements which are duly published in accordance with the DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) rosters that state the number of seats available against reservation. The name of the candidate should be maintained in the roster.

An interview is conducted for the post advertised. A committee is formed that includes the Principal, the Head of the Department and other senior members of the faculty. The best candidate is selected accordingly based on merit.

Yet, according to Dr Maya John, they are assured of a permanent position if there is a constancy in their performance. Although she alleges that there is no modality and no system and no certain time where it is stated that as to when an ad-hoc teacher may receive a permanent tenure within the college/university.

What are the rules for the termination of tenure of an ad-hoc professor?

According to Prof Kumar, the services of an ad-hoc professor can be terminated anytime as deemed by the college and their removal will be in effect within 24 hours of intimation.

But Dr Maya John states, “UGC had promised to create additional teaching positions and it cannot remove any ad-hoc teachers, except if they do not meet the necessary criteria as stated in a circular by the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) and Department of Higher Education regarding the issues in Delhi University held on December 5, 2019”

Can someone who has qualified NET/SLET and has industry experience but does not have a PhD (or is pursuing) be terminated on the grounds of not being a PhD?

The professors stated that on no grounds can an Ad-hoc teacher’s position be terminated if they do not have a PhD. The fulfilment of the minimum criterion does not require the degree, if they have it, it would be an added value but they cannot lose their position if they do not have a PhD.

Can ad-hoc teachers be considered for a permanent position with the faculty?

Professor Kumar says that it depends on the performance of the teacher. The institution, irrespective of the ad-hoc teacher’s service in the college, can also consider another candidate if they feel that they are suited better for the institution.

But, Prof John adds that if there is a vacancy, the post can be converted to a permanent position by the selection committee yet she states that these appointments stopped happening after 2014/2015.

What are the merits of the position of an ad-hoc teacher?

Professor Kumar alleges that there are no definite advantages of the position as they do not receive increments or medical benefits as compared to an assistant professor. According to him, ad-hocism was supposed to be a temporary respite but due to systemic failure, it turned into a permanent process.

But, according to Prof John, it is a special feature of DU that draws the same basic entry-level pay as an Assistant Professor, whereas, contractual teachers or guest lecturers in colleges in different parts of the country are either paid based on the number of lectures they take in a week and might draw a salary which is meagre.

Do they receive a fixed payment or is it variable?

“An Ad-hoc professor receives a fixed basic salary,” said Prof Kumar. “It is mostly fixed except the annual hike on dearness allowance (DA), travelling allowance and so on.” He also states, “The basic salary that an ad-hoc teacher who is in service for the past ten years would receive the same as the ad-hoc teacher who has been in service, maybe for a year.” He also emphasises that there is a huge gap between the salaries drawn by an Assistant Professor and an ad-hoc Assistant Professor.

Prof John points out that, “Ad-hoc professors in DU are highly overworked. They have to teach for more hours, sometimes they get more classes to teach and additional responsibilities are also sublet to them.” Giving justification for the fact that their payments are not fair and justified in accordance with the responsibilities given to them.

Why were so many ad-hoc teachers displaced recently?

Prof John states this as an act of “connivance”. She alleges, “Certain chairpersons and members of the higher authority sometimes root for candidates who align with their viewpoint making the process of appointments more biased and hence, the appointments of these ad-hoc teachers for the permanent position was halted even when they have served the university for a long time.”

According to Prof Kumar, everything is under the wisdom of the Selection Committee. He says, “The EWS (Economically Weaker Section) quota expansion in Delhi University increased the present strength of seats by 25% at the Delhi University to ensure that students from unreserved categories remain unaffected but in accordance to the number of seats for students created, the position for additional teachers were not created.”

He adds, “There was also a problem in appointing EWS category teachers as they were found to be not eligible for the position. The existing ad-hoc teachers could not be considered for the position as they could not be included within the eight lakh income bracket, rendering them ineligible for the position.”

Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, had informed that, as of January 31, 2022, there were 4267 ad-hoc teachers at 68 Delhi University Colleges.