Bhubaneswar students will come forward to show their love and care for Mother Earth by making seed balls, the disbursal of which will help regenerate the green cover of Odisha's capital. By doing so, the students will be helping the forest department, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Launched under the guidance of spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), the chair of the country's Civil 20 (C20), an official engagement group of G20, this initiative is a part of the Global Seed Ball campaign.

In the next three months, over five lakh seed balls will be made by Ayudh, the international youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, involving students from the Sahodaya group of schools, Bhubaneswar chapter, informed City DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) Ajit Kumar Satpathy. During monsoon, the seed balls will be disbursed in forests and open spaces of Bhubaneswar so that the urban forest cover of the city can be improved. Plus, it will help regenarate the green cover of Bhubaneswar.

Coordination will be done by Ayudh and Amrita Vidyalayam, Bhubaneswar and guidance will be given by the officials from the forest department. It is expected that students from about 80 CBSE schools will be part of this initiative.

The DFO informed that in the span of one hour, 1,200 seed balls were made by 250 students from six schools who participated in the launch drive conducted on Thursday, April 27, the DFO informed. Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, says peace, happiness, and harmony will remain a dream, as long as we do not acknowledge the eternal unity between humankind and the natural forces, members from Ayudh said.