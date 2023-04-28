Akarshana Sathish, an 11-year-old girl, has now established three of her own libraries in Hyderabad, Telangana. She began by gathering books from her neighbours, classmates and family members, and set up libraries for children.

Initially, she was able to collect 4,834 books. One of her libraries is located at MNJ Cancer Children's Hospital, which now has 1,036 books; while another at Sanath Nagar Police Station has 8,29 books. Akarshana set up a third library at the Special-cum-Children Home and Observation Home for Girls at Nimboliadda, Hyderabad, as per a report by ANI.

This library was inaugurated by IPS officer Shikha Goel and IAS officer Bharati Hollikeri on Wednesday, April 26. "During COVID times, I collected books from family friends, school friends and my neighbours. Here, I have established my third library," Akarshana said.

"Here we have set up a total of 625 books which consists of 425 Telugu books, 150 English books and 50 Hindi books, including fiction, non-fiction and general knowledge books. My inspiration is my father. He has undertaken many social service works and I want to follow his path," she added.

Congratulating Akarshana, Shikha Goel stated, "An 11-year-old has got this idea of donating books and creating libraries in places where no libraries exist. This is an extremely noble idea that inspires all of us to give back to society in whatever little way we can. I have also told her that we will provide her with a place in our Bharosa centre. It is a centre for victims of crime against women and children. She will be soon starting one more library there. I hope many others get inspired by her."

Akarshana's father Sathish Kumar said, "My daughter has established her third library. Hopefully, these books will be useful for the kids. I am sure that she is going to establish a fourth library in one of the metro stations in Hyderabad. ADGP Shikha Goel has given approval for establishing a fifth library in a Bharosa centre at Siddipet. I would like to thank all those who keep supporting her. She has also donated a sanitary pad machine for the girls here with the money she has saved," as per ANI.