The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik encouraged the students of 357 transformed schools in the state to explore their creative talent and strive to excel in all fields to bring glory to their families and the state.

"The state is successful when you succeed in your life. The goal of the school transformation programme is to provide better facilities to help the students to dream big, develop their skills and move ahead with confidence to face all challenges," the chief minister said while dedicating the schools transformed under the 5T high school transformation programme in the second phase across four districts.

The revamped high schools follow the 5T principles, which are technology, teamwork, transparency, time and transformation.

More about 5T

Explaining the importance of 5T, the chief minister added this is the era of technology and children should show eagerness to put them to good use to bring changes in their life. The second aspect of the 5T mantra is teamwork which is particularly essential in sports.

The New Indian Express quoted Patnaik saying that transparency brings honesty and accountability. He added that everyone is aware of the importance of time and that proper use of time leads to success. "If you use your time properly, there is nothing to stop you from achieving your dream. Timeliness will automatically lead to transformation or success in your lives," he said.

The transformed schools have smart classrooms, modern e-libraries, well-equipped laboratories, separate usable toilets for girls and boys with the provision of safe and adequate drinking water facilities, advanced sports infrastructure and child-friendly campuses, TNIE reported.