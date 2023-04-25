Ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls, all the major political parties have started to work on their election manifestos to improve the education system and students' performance.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, April 24, promised to address the poor pass percentage in colleges and schools and also bring in a paradigm shift in education, if elected to power.

AAP Communications Head Brijesh Kalappa questioned the level of performance of students and added that the party will radically improve the quality of education, along with government schools and colleges.

The TNIE report quoted him saying, “In the recent examination results, government PU colleges managed to get a pass percentage of only 63, which we will increase to 99. Proof?” The spokesperson stressed on Delhi, where the government has achieved this target, and set up a quality education system.

Meanwhile, BJP Leader and the current Minister of School Education and Literacy in Karnataka, BC Nagesh replied to AAP’s claims by saying that they should speak like educationists and not politicians.

“This cannot be done overnight. We have strived to do our best. We have worked to improve infrastructure and teaching quality, using better teaching methods, and will continue to work towards bettering the education system in the coming days,” he added.

At the same time, Congress has also made education an area of priority.

City Congress Manifesto Committee Chairman, former MP Prof Rajeev Gowda told TNIE, "Congress is committed to empower our youth with knowledge and education, to make them successful participants in nation building, while imparting holistic education. We have to ensure that education is inclusive and affordable so that everyone benefits, and every student's potential can be unleashed.''