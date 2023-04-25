In light of the modified assessment pattern under the new undergraduate structure, Delhi University (DU) students will now be required to take classes for a semester upon failing a practical examination.

The new assessment pattern emphasises on continuous assessment and tutorials, a statement by the university said.

Under the previous rule, those who failed the exam were registered as “ex-student” for reappearing purposes. Now, another point has been added to the existing rules, “Student, having failed to pass any practical examination of the university through Continuous Evaluation System, will be eligible to seek re-admission only for re-appearing in the said practical examination through Continuing Evaluation System."

The resolution in this regard was accepted in December 2020 and came into effect from the 2022-23 academic session.

‘Amendment was necessary'

PTI quoted a senior varsity official saying that the need for the amendment was felt as the university adopted the new assessment scheme.

“Consider an MSc student who couldn't attend his classes for a particular subject because he fell ill but still took the examination. His mark sheet would show ER (Essential repeat) in the practical section," the official said.

However, there is no way practical examinations can be cleared without taking classes, the university clarified.

“The practical examination requires continuous evaluation. So, a student needs to take continuous classes, which has been made possible after the amendments," the official added.

New assessment pattern

The university modified the assessment pattern under the new UG structure to emphasise continuous assessment and tutorials in February. The new assessment pattern has changed the internal assessment ratio to 30:70 and the theoretical examinations to 45:55.

For the continuous mode of assessment, the minimum attendance required is 66 per cent and if a student fails in a continuous mode of assessment, he or she shall be required to take readmission in the course to clear the paper or course.

The activities conducted shall be assessed through continuous assessment and internal assessment for 30 and 10 marks, respectively.