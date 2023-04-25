Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin has advised the students to avoid screen addiction and ‘bad habits’.

While speaking at the 100th event of Maperum Tamil Kanavu on Monday, April 24, an initiative to spread awareness about Tamil civilisation and culture among the student community, CM Stalin said, “There should be no distraction from studies during school and college periods. Don't get addicted to bad habits under any circumstances and use the internet only for necessities.”

As per a report by The New Indian Express, Stalin added that the initiative aims to transfer knowledge about the age-old civilisation and culture of Tamil society among the youth and students. "As many as 200 lectures have been conducted in the 100 events under the initiative, by which, Tamil civilisation and culture have been taught to around one lakh students in 1,000 colleges," he added.

"We belong to Tamil. We need to know the history of our race. We should know the brilliance of our language, the leaders starting from Vallar to Periyar who worked for us. You need to know how we have grown like this," TNIE quoted him saying.

The CM also recalled the efforts of former leaders saying that former CM Kamaraj opened schools which had been closed and former chief ministers Anna and Karunanidhi opened the gates for colleges.

“Social justice, equality and brotherhood should be followed. The students should work for it,” stated Stalin, adding that the youth of Tamil Nadu should have a sense of self and the country, apart from courage, bravery, self-confidence and fearlessness.

Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Mahesh Poyyamozhi, T Mano Thangaraj and officials from various departments were also present at the occasion.