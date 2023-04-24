Fakir Mohan (FM) Junior College in Balasore, Odisha has banned tobacco consumption and bribery by both staff and students within the institution, said a report by The New Indian Express.

Administrative Officer, Santosh Kumar Rout, informed that the decision was taken since the college staff and students habitually consumed tobacco on the campus.

Matter of shame

“Students chew tobacco during class hours and spit on the walls, classroom corners and outside office rooms creating an unhygienic atmosphere. It is a matter of shame for us that the unpleasant sight is also witnessed by higher officials when they come for an inspection. Besides, allegations of bribery incidents have also come to the fore. So, the step has been taken to curb these unusual practices during college hours,” Rout further added.

The administrative officer added that a squad has been formed to keep a check on such practices and ensure discipline. An undertaking for the same has also been given to all the students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

The Principal of FM Junior College, Pradeep Kumar Rana, told TNIE that the administration will take strict disciplinary action against the violators.

The news has come months after the institute banned the use of mobile phones on the campus for staff and students in stating that the initiative has been taken for the betterment of students and staff. This happened in August 2022.