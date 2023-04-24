In light of the recommendations made under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has set up a panel to promote the overall growth of the students.

The said panel, chaired by the Dean of Students, will study the best practices on student engagement available in other educational institutions and identify opportunities and activities in which students may be effectively and proactively engaged.

The NEP-2020 focuses on the overall growth of students besides their academic and educational progress. The policy proposes the physical, psychological, and emotional well-being of students should be ensured by making available support centres and career counsellors for all students.

The panel will recommend the best possible ways to help students adapt to the ethos of the University and identify ways to implement reform measures for deviant students. It will also suggest any other relevant aspects that will improve the quality of student life in the University and improve both curricular and co-curricular ecosystems.

The panel has been formed after the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued “Guidelines for Promotion of Physical Fitness, Sports, Students' Health, Welfare, Psychological and Emotional Well-Being at Higher Educational Institutions”.

The panel comprises of several members, including the Controller of Examinations, Prof S Shrikrishna, Department of Biochemistry's Prof Ankur Singh, Sir Sunderlal Hospital's Deputy Medical Superintendent, Dr Rajneesh K Singh, Mahila Mahavidyalaya's Dr Vaishali Raghuvanshi, and Department of Psychology's Dr Trayambak Tiwari. Moreover, Sayantan Sanyal, the Advisor (Students Affairs), is the committee's secretary.