A controversy has erupted in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, over allegations of namaz being offered during a cultural event at a private school. Officials have denied these claims, as per a report by PTI.

Nevertheless, a temporary investigation was conducted, leading to the suspension of the principal and two teachers by the school management in light of the controversy. Additionally, a two-person team has been established to examine the incident. A crowd recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the school on Friday, as per a PTI report.

Archana Verma, the District Magistrate of Hathras, refuted the news and affirmed that reports circulating on social media platforms regarding the incident of namaz being conducted on the school premises are factually incorrect.

What is the DM saying?

Archana Verma said that it was a part of the preparations for an all-faith event in which the participants enacted the roles of the followers of different religions. Verma said a two-member team has been formed to probe the incident.

The inquiry team headed by the sub-divisional magistrate (urban) has been asked to submit its report in five days, the DM told PTI. She said the district administration would try to circulate the video of the event for everyone to see the truth.

On a report of a right-wing activist, Vyas Deoki Nandan threatening to launch an agitation over the incident, DM Verma said that he has been informed about the facts.

Sources said namaz was not offered on the school premises, but there was a performance of Mohammad Iqbal's Urdu poem, Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua Banke. Iqbal is the writer of the famous song, Saare jahan se achha.