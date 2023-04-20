The Department of School Education has given until May 31 for unauthorised schools to rectify any issues regarding their affiliation before they are shut down, The New Indian Express has gathered.

With an increasing number of complaints from parents about unauthorised private schools running in the state, as well as several incidents of schools running unauthorised classes, a government order has been issued which states that these schools will be shut down if they do not rectify their issues by May 31.

What is stated in the order?

According to the government order, the department has stated that 45 days time will be given, within which, deputy directors are to ensure that the schools are rectifying their issues, failing which, they will be shut down.

What are the violations?

In particular, the violations mentioned in the government order are with regards to the schools running without registration, conducting unauthorised advanced classes (Class IX and X), following the central curriculum despite being state-affiliated, teaching in unauthorised mediums, running unauthorised departments, transferring of the ownership of schools without prior notice to the department, teaching the state curriculum without renewal of recognition, and procurement and adoption of textbooks outside the syllabus.

According to the report, the government order has instructed the deputy directors to identify the schools taking part in the above violations and following up with them on their status towards rectifying any violations.

“The school should take action within 45 days following which strict action as per the rules, in case of continuing unauthorised schools, will be taken to close such schools as well as issue a notice not to enroll any child in these schools in the next academic year,” the order stated.