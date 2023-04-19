The Odisha government has initiated steps for the redeployment of superannuated teachers of the Armed Force Medical Service (AFMS) in medical colleges and hospitals of the state. The initiative is being worked out in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and NITI Aayog.



The government informed in a press release that the engagement of these experienced teachers would add value to the excellence of medical education and health care services in Odisha. Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Odisha, Shalini Pandit, wrote a letter in this regard to the Secretary of MoHFW on Tuesday, April 18, as per a report by ANI.

The letter mentions that the state government has already accepted the scheme, which is titled SRESTA (Scheme for Redeployment of Superannuated Teachers of the AFMS). Pandit added that the Director, Medical Education and Training was declared as Nodal Officer to carry forward this partnership on behalf of the Government of Odisha.

In February, The Health and Family Welfare Department informed the Orissa High Court that 5,000 doctors will be recruited in the state in the next six months. In an affidavit, Pandit had told that government orders have been obtained for the creation of 5,000 posts of Group A (JB) medical officers, as per a report by The New Indian Express.