The foreign medical graduates (FMGs) in Rajasthan have now taken their concerns to the state’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking for more seats for Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) in the domicile state.

In order to practice medicine in India after graduating from a foreign medical institute, the NMC requires the graduates to qualify for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) followed by CRMI in Indian colleges. The FMGs in Rajasthan, however, have complained that even though 1,365 students qualified for the FMGE this year, the counseling was done only for 399 seats.

On Saturday, April 15, the students submitted a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding a second round of counselling to be conducted for the rest of the students.

“Another FMGE is expected to be conducted by the NBE in June 2023. As per the new guidelines, the course of the internship has been extended to two years for FMGs, and at present, 966 students are still waiting for internship seats in the state. In June, many more students are expected to be added to this list and since no new medical colleges can be started by then, the number of FMGs for internship seats will be increased again,” the letter further added.

Read Also : FMG Rajasthan: Medical council clarifies counselling was done as per NMC guidelines

The students have pointed out that as per the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) state-wise list of the number of seats allocated to conduct Compulsory Rotating Medical Internships (CRMIs) for FMGs, 2,005 seats were allocated in Rajasthan.

In a reply, the RMC has stated that the allotment of seats was made according to guidelines provided by the NMC which states that the maximum quota for allocation of internships to FMGs must be restricted to an additional 7.5% of the total permitted seats in a medical college.